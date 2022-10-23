Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 20,358 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.23% of Axonics worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

