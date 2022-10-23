Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 378,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000. Option Care Health accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.