Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

