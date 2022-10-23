Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Oct 23rd, 2022

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

