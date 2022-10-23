Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

