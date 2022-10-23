Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LMT traded up $10.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

