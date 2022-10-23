Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $121.39 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

