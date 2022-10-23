Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Shares of PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

