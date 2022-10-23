Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.87.

LOW opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

