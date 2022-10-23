Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

