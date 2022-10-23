Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $88.86. 12,117,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

