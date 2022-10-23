Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $971.32 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $971.32 million and $33.74 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $993.54 or 0.05170768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

