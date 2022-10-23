Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.06. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$32.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

