Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

