Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 692,503 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

