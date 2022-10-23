Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

MMC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,721. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

