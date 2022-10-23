Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

