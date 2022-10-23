McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 63.9% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 221.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.