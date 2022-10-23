McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous final dividend of $0.31.
McMillan Shakespeare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile
