Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Boosted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

