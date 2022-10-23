Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.43 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $598,282.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.01421795 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005823 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021114 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.01631014 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.