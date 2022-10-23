Metal Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

