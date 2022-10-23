MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $123.45 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $123.45 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $28.10 or 0.00146877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39496028 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,327,765.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

