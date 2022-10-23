Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,174.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

