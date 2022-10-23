MinePlex Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $7.93 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,028,845 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars.

