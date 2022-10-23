Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.65. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

