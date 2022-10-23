Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

