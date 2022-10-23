Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.77 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $73,893,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 243,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 405.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

