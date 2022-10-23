Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $18.41 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $228.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.42. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

