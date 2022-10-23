Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.