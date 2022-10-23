Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 302,852 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 306.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

