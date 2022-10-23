Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $68.06 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

