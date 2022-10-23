Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 39,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $2,523,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,175 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

