MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Down 13.7% This Week

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $109,282.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.48 or 0.27836587 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

