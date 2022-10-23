Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MCRI stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

