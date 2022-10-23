Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $122,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,719,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

