Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,829.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.