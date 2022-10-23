Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $144.75 or 0.00737929 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $58.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,611.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00274178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00119499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00563802 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00243133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00270693 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,191,221 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

