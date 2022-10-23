Moonriver Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00054858 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $58.86 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,517,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,584,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

