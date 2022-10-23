Morgan Stanley Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $60.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CPE stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $864,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

