Morgan Stanley Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $14.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.55. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

