Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,178 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

ING Groep Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ING opened at $9.56 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

