Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 867 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,681,000 after purchasing an additional 922,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

