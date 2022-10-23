Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

