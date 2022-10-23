Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $868,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

