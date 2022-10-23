Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

