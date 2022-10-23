Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $241.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $244.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

