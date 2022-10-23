Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,390,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

