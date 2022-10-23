Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,852 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

