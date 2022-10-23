Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
SPSC opened at $124.20 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.
Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
