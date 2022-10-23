MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $46.31 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

